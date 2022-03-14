      Weather Alert

Teenager Fatally Shot in Omaha

Mar 14, 2022 @ 3:58am

(KFOR NEWS  March 14, 2022)   OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.  Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old, Tanner Farrell, had been shot.  Farrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made.

