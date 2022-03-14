Teenager Fatally Shot in Omaha
(KFOR NEWS March 14, 2022) OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager.
Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old, Tanner Farrell, had been shot. Farrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made.
With great sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of Senior baseball player Tanner Farrell. This is a tragic loss for the Ralston High School and Ralston Baseball communities.
Please keep your thoughts with the Farrell family in this tough time. #TF6