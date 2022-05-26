Teen Wounded After Gunshot Fired Into A Vehicle
LINCOLN—(KFOR May 26)—A 17-year-old male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound that grazed the left side of his head, during an incident that happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Police say the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest, following a social media feud between the groups. At some point a male wearing a mask over his face exited a vehicle with a handgun and shot towards the vehicle the victim was in, striking both the vehicle and the victim.
A 15- year-old male was developed as a suspect and was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Due to the involvement of firearms, the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team was utilized.
Ultimately the 15-year-old was lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for: second degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.