(KFOR May 7, 2019) Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS a 17 year old girl met up with a couple of friends Monday night in the 1500 block of North 28th. There was another male in the car, too. After a while, that male told the 17 year old to get out. When asked why, the male allegedly pointed a gun at her and said he’d shoot her if she didn’t get out. The man with the gun is described as having a tattoo above his eye.

