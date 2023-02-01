Teen Suspected of Stealing Vehicles Left Running Tuesday Morning Across Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police say three vehicles were stolen, as they were left warming up on Tuesday morning, in different parts of the city but were later recovered.

Police were first called to the area around 14th and Rose, where a 2020 Lexus UX worth around $35,000 was taken and later found near 17th and “K” Street. About a half-hour later, officers were called to the area of 17th and Fairfield about a missing 2017 Toyota Sienna that was later found along 9th Street between Groveland and Judson Streets. Later on, LPD was called to the area of 10th and Claremont about a stolen 2005 Chevy Malibu that was later found near 38th and Adams.

Police say someone saw a 14-year-old male walking away from the vehicle, who was trying to flee from officers but soon captured. He was referred for theft by unlawful taking and turned over to his mother.