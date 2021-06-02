Teen Suspected In A Weapons/Stolen Car Case Injured After Being Hit By Car
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–A teen wanted in connection to a weapons violation May 26 near 27th and “O” and driving a stolen car reporting missing from Grand Island, is now in a Lincoln hospital, after he was hit by a car at 27th and “N” on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers saw what looked like the stolen car pull up and park across the street from a home at 27th and “N”, where the 17-year-old driver, later identified as the suspect, went into the house. As he was leaving the home and going to the stolen car, Officer Erin Spilker says the teen saw investigators and took off, only to be hit by a southbound car on 27th Street.
Officers tried to render aid to the teen, but Spilker says he got up and took off, only to be caught a short time later. Investigators found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended 31 round magazine. They also found $228 cash and 112 grams of suspected meth.
The teen was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and hasn’t been formally charged yet. The driver that hit the teen wasn’t cited.