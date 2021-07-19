Teen Rescues Young Boy From North Lincoln Pond
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–A 16-year-old boy is being credited for saving the life of a 7-year-old boy, who wandered away from home and ended up in a pond near a north Lincoln apartment complex on Sunday evening.
This happened just a few blocks northeast of 14th and Superior. Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the 7-year-old had been diagnosed with autism and wandered off from his caretaker. The teen happened to be walking by at the time and saw the young boy trying to stay afloat, then jumped in and rescued him.
Captain Hubka says officers reunited the 7-year-old to his mother, after being checked out by paramedics at the scene.