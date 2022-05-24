Teen Referred After Shoplift During A Reported Robbery Early Monday
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A 17-year-old has been referred for shoplifting, after a reported robbery early Monday morning inside the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says someone saw the teen, another male and a female get out of a car that was reported stolen, but the female fled the store with a stolen bottle of liquor and the two males right behind her.
“Once at the car, one of the males displayed a handgun secured in their waistband,” Sgt. Vollmer added.
The car was later found at 52nd and Cleveland, where a 17-year-old was contacted and referred to juvenile court for shoplifting. The gun hasn’t been found and the investigation is ongoing.