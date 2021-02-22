Teen Passes Out Behind The Wheel, After Getting Vehicle Stuck In Snow
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Lincoln Police found a 17-year-old Saturday morning asleep in a running car, stuck in a snowbank.
The teen’s blood alcohol content was .117. Police found him in the Near South Neighborhood near 22nd and Euclid Streets. The teen tried driving away when police showed up, but the car was still stuck in the snow. Police say the 17-year-old would not communicate with officers, so they broke the window, reached inside and disabled the car…that’s when they saw a gun under the driver on the seat.
The 17-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Youth Attention Center.