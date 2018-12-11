Teen Linked To Vandalism Case Now Accused of Pointing BB Gun Toward Students

A 13-year-old boy, who was on conditional release for his alleged involvement in the College View Adventist Church vandalism from Sunday, is now back in the Youth Attention Center, after he allegedly pointed what turned out to be a BB gun from the backseat of a car Monday afternoon near 48th and Valley Road, which is close to Lefler Middle School.

Lincoln Police say the gun was pointed toward some students, who ran away. A witness called in the car’s description and police found the vehicle and gun in the back seat near 54th and Spruce.

The 13-year-old was arrested and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for disturbing the peace.