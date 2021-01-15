Teen Hurt In Hunting Accident Near Waverly
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–An 18-year-old was critically hurt in a hunting accident Thursday evening southeast of Waverly, when a deer rifle unexpectedly fired.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Friday said the incident happened near 176th Street and Havelock Avenue. Wagner says the man had been out hunting with a family friend. As they left to return home, the friend’s deer rifle fired as he was putting it in the back of a pickup truck. The shot entered the truck’s cab and hit the 18-year-old in the leg.
Wagner says the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.