Teen Dies After Drowning Thursday Night at Holmes Lake

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A 16-year-old boy has died after an accidental drowning Thursday night on the southside of Holmes Lake in southeast Lincoln.

Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News officers and LFR were dispatched to the area of Hyde Observatory about the teen that was swimming and was not seen. Rescue divers from LFR and help from the Nebraska State Patrol airwing were called in to search for the teen, who was soon found dead. Police say the teen’s name has not yet been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Again, the death has been ruled accidental. No other details have been released.