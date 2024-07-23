Teen Could Be Linked to April Train Derailment in Bennet

A still shot from video taken of the April 21, 2024 train derailment in Bennet. (Courtesy of Capital City Rail Productions/YouTube)

BENNET–(KFOR July 22)–BNSF Police believe recording equipment belonging to a 17-year-old could have evidence linking him to an April 21 train derailment in Bennet.

Through a search warrant affidavit, it says the teen recorded the train derailment, which involved two locomotives and five cars, and an empty coal car being hit. It caused $350,000 in damage. But investigators say a switch had been tampered with, and the padlock securing it was missing. One investigator talked to the teen, who said he was a railroad enthusiast and takes videos of trains to put them on social media.

The video of the derailment was taken by the teen and later posted on YouTube. Investigators also found a male walking along the tracks toward the switch that happened to be outside the camera’s view. That person was seen on video running back and driving off.