Teen Cited In Early Thursday Morning Rollover Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–There’s new information about a rollover crash early Thursday morning at 86th and Old Cheney.

According to Lincoln Police, the vehicle was heading eastbound on Old Cheney, left the road and collided with a light pole, two trees, a street sign, an electrical box, and a fire hydrant. The two occupants were not at the crash scene when first responders arrived and were later found at a nearby gas station getting help.

The 19-year-old driver was cited and released for reckless driving and driving under suspension.