Teen Calls In Fake Shots Fired Call To Hear LPD Response On Scanner App

All the commotion in northwest Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon turned out to be nothing.  But a 17-year-old is in trouble for calling in false reports.

Lincoln Police said around 12pm Tuesday, dispatch got a report of a man with a gun near NW 48th and West Thatcher, where gunshots were fired and the man running toward a treeline.

Seven LPD officers and five Nebraska State Troopers responded, plus Lincoln Public Schools were notified and Arnold Elementary School took necessary precautions.  A second call came into dispatch a short time later and the phone was traced to a home near 14th and Furnas.

The 17-year-old, who was home with his father, was contacted about the calls.  Police say the teen told officers he called in the fake report to listen to the police response on a scanner app downloaded on his phone.

He was on probation for an unrelated offense and was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for making a false report.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Nebraska AFM Case Confirmed Armed Robbers Hit South Lincoln Apartment Mayor Talks Money Used For Street Repairs, City Progress In The Future Restaurant Employee Accused Of Writing Extra Tips On Receipts Arrests Made After Drugs, Gun Found In Man’s Car Nebraskans Search for Holiday Stress Reduction