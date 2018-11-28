Teen Calls In Fake Shots Fired Call To Hear LPD Response On Scanner App

All the commotion in northwest Lincoln early Tuesday afternoon turned out to be nothing. But a 17-year-old is in trouble for calling in false reports.

Lincoln Police said around 12pm Tuesday, dispatch got a report of a man with a gun near NW 48th and West Thatcher, where gunshots were fired and the man running toward a treeline.

Seven LPD officers and five Nebraska State Troopers responded, plus Lincoln Public Schools were notified and Arnold Elementary School took necessary precautions. A second call came into dispatch a short time later and the phone was traced to a home near 14th and Furnas.

The 17-year-old, who was home with his father, was contacted about the calls. Police say the teen told officers he called in the fake report to listen to the police response on a scanner app downloaded on his phone.

He was on probation for an unrelated offense and was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for making a false report.