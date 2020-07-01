Teen Assaulted By Group of Males In East High Parking Lot
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A 15-year-old boy had his cellphone stolen and was assaulted in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Lincoln East High School, police said on Wednesday.
Officers talked to the teen, who said he was walking in the parking lot to meet a girl when a car pulled up and a group of males inside called him out by his name. Police say the teen went over to the car and one of the males grabbed his phone. He tried running away, but the group got out of the car and punched and kicked him, taking a water bottle and headphones, too.
Police say the 15-year-old suffered broken bones to his face and a concussion, as well.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.