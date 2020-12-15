Teen Arrested In Nov. 25 Theft Case Involving Stolen Guns
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–A 16-year-old is now in custody, after he was found with a stolen knife and was linked to a burglary in late November.
Lincoln Police on Tuesday said the teen was tracked down at a home in the 5100 block of Emerald Street and officers had reason to believe he had a gun stolen from a Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle on November 25. Two others were already in jail in connection to that theft.
Officers served a warrant at the home where the teen was staying and found a high-point rifle with the serial number defaced. Investigators then determined the gun was one of the three stolen from that vehicle outside a northwest Lincoln home. Police say the teen also admitted to officers he was involved in a burglary at a Russ’s Market the night before.
The high-point rifle is the only firearm stolen from the Game & Parks vehicle that has been recovered, as police are still searching for a shotgun and a .22 rifle that were also taken.