Teen Arrested in Connection To Monday Morning Hit and Run in West Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–A hit and run case from early Monday morning in the 600 block of West “S” Street involves a stolen vehicle from the Eastridge neighborhood.
“Arriving officers located a 2006 red GMC Envoy, valued at approximately $2,000, unoccupied with heavy front end damage and an open liquor bottle on the passenger floorboard,” Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said on Tuesday morning.
Officers soon got a call about a red 2006 GMC envoy taken from the 800 block of Dale Drive in east Lincoln, which turned out to be involved in the crash. The suspect that took off, a 17-year-old, was developed as a suspect and later found at a home in the 900 block of West “S” Street, after fitting the description of one given to officers.
The teen was arrested for theft by receiving, minor in possession and providing false information.