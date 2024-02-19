Teen Arrested Following Active Shooter Prank Call

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–If you were out shopping at Gateway Mall on Saturday night and noticed commotion over by the Ross Dress for Less store, Lincoln Police were investigating what turned out to be a false report of an active shooter.

LPD Sgt. Trent Petersen told KFOR News officers were receiving information that the caller was still in the area and found the person responsible for what turned out to be a prank. There was never an active shooter and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The caller, an 18-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested. His name is not being released at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation.