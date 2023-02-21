Teen Arrested After Trying To Break Into Home Following Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–An attempted burglary call early Sunday morning prompted Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to head out to a home near 4th and Pioneers.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, deputies found 18-year-old Jett Antones outside of the house with a bottle inside a bag, where windows one one side of the home and another to a sliding glass door were damaged.

Houchin says Jett Antones was not very coherent at the time deputies contacted him. He was arrested and put in jail for minor in possession, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.

Houchin says Antones had a blood alcohol content that tested at .223.