Teen Accused Of Pulling Weapon On Another Student

A teen has been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for terroristic threats and using a weapon during a fight at school on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police say the fight happened in the locker room at Goodrich Middle School, shortly after classes started. A student allegedly pulled out a knife during an argument, but didn’t hurt the other student.

Police say a school resource officer was contacted by school staff about the incident.

The weapon appeared to be a basic folding knife, according to investigators.