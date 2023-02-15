Ted Lasso: final season teaser!

Love this show – prob cause of the positivity the Sudeikis’ character throughout all of the negativity. And you don’t have to like soccer/football to enjoy it – but if you do watch it – turn on subtitles cuz the brit accents can get a bit thick.

The teaser for the new season of Ted Lasso has just been released, and it announced the premiere date for season 3.

The new season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on March 15th and will feature 12 episodes this season.

The co-creator of the series said, “This story is going to be over [in season three], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”