      Weather Alert

Tear Gas Deployed on Lincoln Protesters, Arrests Made

May 31, 2020 @ 9:39pm

The Lincoln curfew went into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. but a crowd of protesters have refused to leave the area outside the Nebraska State Capitol.

Some of these protesters have been arrested, including Black Lives Matter protest leader Dominique Liu-sang.

Prior to Liu-sang’s arrest, it had been negotiated with law enforcement to allow the protests to continue as long as they stayed peaceful. Around 8:12 p.m., Lincoln Police lifted their face shields to show they would not push forward as long as the protesters did not do the same.

However, the situation escalated around 8:45 p.m. and police began making those arrests. Protesters were seen fighting back and tear gas was deployed.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the curfew beginning 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Lincoln Police said it’s a misdemeanor if people don’t abide by the curfew.

The only exceptions to the issued curfew are for those leaving for work, seeking medical attention or law enforcement assistance.

Blaze Events
Megadeth POSTPONED
4 months ago
FOZZY
5 months ago
Vampire Weekend
9 months ago
Adelitas Way
3 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
4 months ago