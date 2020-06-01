Tear Gas Deployed on Lincoln Protesters, Arrests Made
The Lincoln curfew went into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. but a crowd of protesters have refused to leave the area outside the Nebraska State Capitol.
Some of these protesters have been arrested, including Black Lives Matter protest leader Dominique Liu-sang.
Prior to Liu-sang’s arrest, it had been negotiated with law enforcement to allow the protests to continue as long as they stayed peaceful. Around 8:12 p.m., Lincoln Police lifted their face shields to show they would not push forward as long as the protesters did not do the same.
However, the situation escalated around 8:45 p.m. and police began making those arrests. Protesters were seen fighting back and tear gas was deployed.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the curfew beginning 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Lincoln Police said it’s a misdemeanor if people don’t abide by the curfew.
The only exceptions to the issued curfew are for those leaving for work, seeking medical attention or law enforcement assistance.