Team Jack Foundation Plans Radiothon Fund Raiser

ATKINSON, Neb., Sept. 6, 2022 — The Team Jack Foundation announced a cash giveaway totaling $27,500 as part of its annual campaign to raise money for childhood cancer research. The contest is sponsored by The Home Agency and the Jim & Sharri Baldonado family with proceeds benefiting childhood brain cancer research. On September 29, at the conclusion of the 10th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon, three winners will be drawn, one each for $20,000, $5,000, and $2,500! To enter, tickets can be purchased for $100 each.

The giveaway is part of the annual Team Jack Radiothon that is aired on over 20 stations on the Huskers Radio Network as well as several other independent stations. Throughout the 11-hour day stories of families affected by childhood brain cancer will be shared to help raise awareness and research funds for the disease. It will air on September 29 from 7:00 AM CDT – 8:00 PM CDT.

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The Foundation has raised over $10.2 million and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. It was named for Jack Hoffman, who has been treated for the disease.