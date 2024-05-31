Taylor Momsen undergoing two weeks of rabies shots after being bit by a bat during Pretty Reckless show

In what we can only assume is an act of vengeance against the rock community for crimes perpetrated by Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat during a Pretty Reckless show.

Momsen was performing with her band during their opening set for AC/DC in Spain on Wednesday when a bat landed on her leg.

“During ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg,” Momsen writes in an Instagram post alongside footage from the show. “In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.”

“He was cute, but yes he bit me,” she continues. “So rabies shots for the next two weeks.”

Momsen also thanks the local hospital staff “who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning.”

Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a concert in 1982. He’s continued to reference the incident in recent years, including by selling a plush bat with a detachable head.

