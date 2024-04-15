Tax Deadline is Midnight Monday Night/Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Before midnight Monday night into Tuesday morning, you either need to turn in your forms to file your 2023 income taxes or file an extension to get your taxes done.

Brent Stehlik is a senior accountant at Bryant, Katt and Associates PC in Lincoln and tells KFOR News you’ll have to file Form 48 68 to get that extension.

“That gives you up to a six-month extension for filing your tax forms,” Stehlik said.

The extension can be filed by mail or done electronically. Otherwise, you can be billed interest if you owe money and if it’s more than 10% of your total tax, you’ll be assessed a late payment penalty. A late filing is a penalty of the 25% of the tax you owe.