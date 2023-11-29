Task Force Members Seize Suspected Fentanyl, Other Drugs from Two Lincoln Homes

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served two search warrants on Tuesday night that led to the seizure of more than 400 pills of suspected fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says through those search warrants served near 10th and “B” and NW 3rd and West Charleston, investigators also seized nearly 15 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of heroin and nearly three grams of meth were seized, along with mushrooms, crack cocaine and marijuana, in addition to the suspected fentanyl.

Officers contacted 36-year-old Ashley Olsen and 21-year-old Wren Chamberlain, who were arrested for drug-related offenses, while Olsen was also arrested on suspicion of child abuse.