Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman that pulled into the store’s parking lot and investigators found a glass pipe out in the open in the driver’s seat. He says about 19 grams of pre-tested methamphetamine was found.

Ironbear was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two warrants.