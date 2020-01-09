Task Force Finds Dozens of Guns and Controlled Substances During Search

Nebraska State Patrol Investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force seized dozens of firearms and controlled substances from the properties of a convicted felon in Upland.
On Wednesday, investigators and parole officers went to the home of Donald Greuter, 54, in Upland Nebraska. During the search, parole officers located two long guns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At that point, parole officers turned over the evidence to law enforcement and ended their search.
Greuter was arrested by Task Force personnel for possession of controlled substances and possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person.
Investigators then executed a search warrant on the residence and discovered 30 additional firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is still ongoing.
