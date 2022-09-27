Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after a very brief chase, took him into custody after they found just over 8 grams of meth on him. A search of Watson’s room at the Magnuson Hotel near NW 12th and West Adams found about another 136 grams of suspected meth.

Watson was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of money violating a drug statute.