Taser Used on Man Who Fled Thursday Morning Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Havelock led Lincoln Police to tase a 53-year-old man, when he fled from the area of 62nd and Havelock.

According to Lincoln Police, officers believed the vehicle may have been stolen from earlier this week. Officers detained the driver, a 38-year-old woman, but the man that was a passenger ran off from the scene. A taser was used to stop the man. He was taken to the hospital and later arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The driver was not arrested.

It’s still not clear if the vehicle pulled over was actually stolen.