Taser Used on Lincoln Man During Alleged Attack on Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–A 57-year-old Lincoln man was tasered by Lincoln Police on Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly attacked an officer with a knife.

According to Police Captain Todd Kocian, Bradley Hester was near 20th and “D” Streets when officers tried to talk to him about a vandalism case. One officer told Hester he was under arrest and grabbed his left arm, but Hester pulled away and swung a folding knife at the officer. Both the officer and Hester fell to the ground, where the officer eventually stood back up and used a taser on Hester.

Captain Kocian says arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.

The officer only suffered minor injuries to his hand, elbow and knees.