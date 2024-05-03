104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Taser Used on Lincoln Man During Alleged Attack on Officer

May 3, 2024 12:43PM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Bradley Hester (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–A 57-year-old Lincoln man was tasered by Lincoln Police on Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly attacked an officer with a knife.

According to Police Captain Todd Kocian, Bradley Hester was near 20th and “D” Streets when officers tried to talk to him about a vandalism case.  One officer told Hester he was under arrest and grabbed his left arm, but Hester pulled away and swung a folding knife at the officer.  Both the officer and Hester fell to the ground, where the officer eventually stood back up and used a taser on Hester.

Captain Kocian says arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.

The officer only suffered minor injuries to his hand, elbow and knees.

 

 

