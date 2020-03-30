Tamia and Deborah Cox uplift the world with a cover of 1996 classic “Count On Me”
Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagicDuring these trying times, we all need to stay positive and keep our spirits lifts. Tamia and Deborah Cox decided to lift us up Saturday night with a cover of “Count On Me,” by CeCe Winans and Whitney Houston.
The seasoned vocalists belted out the 1996 hit song, joined by Shep Crawford on the piano to remind everyone to count on each other, as part of Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge, launched not long after Tyler Perry’s #HesGotTheWholeChallenge.
According to the website, the #CountOnMeChallenge works to help people in the community and beyond know “they can count on you” and to shine a light on “the people who have shown you love through all this craziness.”
“With the coronavirus pandemic, the past couple weeks have been filled with fear and uncertainty,” the website states. “Some of us are sick, some of us can’t find any toilet paper, and some of us don’t know when our next paycheck will come. To get through times like these, we HAVE to count on each other.”
“Count On Me” comes from the film Waiting to Exhale, starring Houston, Angela Bassett and Loretta Divine. The single celebrates their 25-year friendship and being able to rely on each other in tough times.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.