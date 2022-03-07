Talmage Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash Near Bennet
BENNET–(KFOR Mar. 7)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on slick roads from early Monday morning at 176th and Highway 2, six miles southeast of Lincoln, near Bennet.
Sheriff Terry Wagner says 39-year-old Heidi Parrish of Talmage lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and hit another pickup. Parrish died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the other pickup was buckled up…a 56-year-old man from Adams, who was taken to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash, rather road conditions were a factor.