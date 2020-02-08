Talks Continue About State-of-the-Art Medical Facility in Omaha
Backers of a proposed state-of-the-art medical facility in Omaha are asking Nebraska lawmakers to contribute $300 million in state money to the project, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
The proposed Nebraska Transfomational Project would create a new teaching hospital and research and education tower on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. It would be a partnership of state and federal agencies to respond to natural disasters, infectious disease outbreaks and other crises.
The proposal would cost a total of $2.6 billion, making it potentially the largest economic development project in history.
