      Weather Alert

Talks Continue About State-of-the-Art Medical Facility in Omaha

Feb 8, 2020 @ 6:37am

Backers of a proposed state-of-the-art medical facility in Omaha are asking Nebraska lawmakers to contribute $300 million in state money to the project, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

The proposed Nebraska Transfomational Project would create a new teaching hospital and research and education tower on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. It would be a partnership of state and federal agencies to respond to natural disasters, infectious disease outbreaks and other crises.

The proposal would cost a total of $2.6 billion, making it potentially the largest economic development project in history.

READ MORE: Carter Sets Cautious Financial Tone For University

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
5 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
4 days ago
Nickelback
2 weeks ago
Hella Mega Tour
5 months ago
Inkcarceration Festival
2 months ago