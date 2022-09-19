Talk like a Pirate- get free food

Two pieces of battered fish on a plate with chips

BIG FAN of Long John Silver’s. Things have changed since I was a kid. There is no “Extra crumbles” available. Something about them being bad for you. BLAH, BLAH….Today LJS is offering a peace treaty for the lack of crumbles. Get a free fish or chicken to anyone who talks or dresses like a pirate today. Why? Glad you asked. LJS is celebration of “Talk Like a Pirate Day.” To get your free fish or chicken, stop by any participating Long John Silver’s locations and talk like a pirate. That’s it.

Anyone who dresses like a pirate will earn a free two-piece fish or chicken basket. Hurry up and get to a participating LJS as the promotion is valid nationwide today only.

