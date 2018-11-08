Tales from the Tour Bus

Do you like the crazy stories behind the artists? WHO DOESN’T? Do you like Mike Judge? (Beavis and Butthead, Office Space, Idiocracy, etc) OF COURSE YOU DO.

HAVE I GOT A SHOW FOR YOU.

Cinemax has already run season one of this OUTSTANDINGLY hilarious (and sometimes, sad) show, Mike Judge Presents; Tales from the Tour Bus.

Season 1 focused on REAL COUNTRY ARTISTS from back in the day, not this garbage being pumped out now.  Waylon, George Jones, etc

Season 2 is about classic funk and soul, George Clinton, Rick James (a 2 part-er, WHOA)

You will love it.

trailers per season:

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

TIL – Mad Max and MM:Fury Road Vote? YES! My new gig with the Lincoln Stars! TODAY! GET ON OUR BIKES AND RIDE!! It’s #MetallicaTShirtDay The WILSON album “Tasty Nasty” and the live show!