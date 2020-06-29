Take the day off Ferris

More and more people are watching YouTube and other shows on line. You’re on your phone, laptop, desk top because you’re locked inside and bored to death. Something new that I thought was pretty cool was Josh Gad’s series Reunited Apart where he brings cast members from past movies together.
Gad was able to pull together the cast of Ferris Buellers Day Off. The star of the show Ferris himself played by actor Matthew Broderick. Ferris’s side kick Cameron played by Alan Ruck, Ferris’s girlfriend Sloane played by Mia Sara and of course Ferris’s snotty sister Jeanie played by Jennifer Grey. The final cast member with one of the most memorable lines from the movie “Bueller…Bueller” the one and only Ben Stein.
Have a look at the show here
On a side note…I liked Jennifer Grey’s nose before she had her nose job.