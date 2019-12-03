TADA Theater Celebrates 20 Years

The award-winning theatrical company TADA Productions, Inc. will celebrate its 20th Anniversary starting in 2020 with a season full of musicals, comedy and regional premieres.
The 20th anniversary season begins in February with a collaboration with one of the most famous composers of all time, Andrew Lloyd Webber. THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER will host an array of talented vocalists and feature songs from shows such as Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar. This show is sponsored by Ameritas.
The celebration includes many shows that span through February 2021. All shows will take place inside the award-winning TADA Theatre in The Historic Haymarket District 701 P Street Lincoln, NE. 68508. More information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.
Beginning as an outreach theatre company, TADA (The Arts Deserve Attention) has been an instrumental part of the performing arts in the city of Lincoln. It’s a recipient of a Proclamation for Theatre Excellence from the State of Nebraska, a Mayor’s Arts Award from the City of Lincoln, and the building of The TADA Theatre received an Impact Award for downtown development from the Downtown Lincoln Association.
READ MORE: Public Invited to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony