T.J. McDowell Jr. to Join Mayor’s Staff
(KFOR NEWS February 18, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that T.J. McDowell Jr. will join her staff as an Advisor to the Mayor on March 21. He is replacing Adelle Burk, who recently accepted another position in the nonprofit sector.
“TJ is a recognized and accomplished leader in Lincoln, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “His experience serving our community in the education and the nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network throughout Lincoln will provide a strong foundation to lead our One Lincoln initiative, our vision of a community where people of every race, religion, culture, class, age, ability, and identity feel understood, enjoy a true sense of belonging and experience equal opportunity to reach their full human potential.”
McDowell is transitioning from his current role as the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs for Student Life and Leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He held previous educational positions at Nebraska Wesleyan University and Lincoln Public Schools. He also served as the Executive Director of the Clyde Malone Community Center, Program Manager at the Community Health Endowment, Executive Director of the Lighthouse, and Director of Education Outreach at Lincoln Action Program.
McDowell is an active volunteer leader in Lincoln and currently serves on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
“I am very excited to join Mayor Gaylor Baird’s staff,” McDowell said. “I believe strongly in her vision for One Lincoln and look forward to serving the city that I love.”
