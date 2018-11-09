Syrup Used In Vandalism Of North Lincoln Hotel Room

A 21-year-old woman was ticketed after she vandalized a north Lincoln hotel room Wednesday evening with syrup, when she was asked to leave.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance, where the hotel manager reported to officers that Shailee Cotten was asked to leave the hotel after she caused a disturbance, smoked in the hotel room, and had unauthorized animals in the room.

Cotten was upset about being asked to leave, police said, and turned the television over, turned on all the faucets so water would run into the room, and dumped syrup throughout the hotel room.

Cotten was cited for vandalism.

