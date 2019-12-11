SW Lincoln Roundabout Faces Possible Delay

(KFOR NEWS December 11, 2019) Updated bids have come in for the 14th and Warlick elevated roundabout…and they are much higher than the city expected. The city was working on the assumption it would cost about $36 million. The lowest bid came back 9% higher…almost $40 million, jeopardizing the entire project. Council member, Richard Meginnis, tried last month to delay the project for 5 years, but his fellow council members voted him down. A citizen’s group, “Sensible Streets” has started a petition drive to let voters decide, but it may be a moot point if the city decides to postpone the project.
