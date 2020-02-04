SUV Rolls Off West “O” Street Following Collision During Tuesday Morning Rush

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 4)–A crash west of Highway 77 and West “O” Street during rush hour Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital, while two others were not hurt. According to LFR, an SUV rolled off the road into a ditch with a foot of standing water. The driver of the SUV were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other vehicles were involved. Traffic had to be diverted eastbound for a period of time. What led to the crash is under investigation, according to Lincoln Police.