SUV Hits North Lincoln Building Late Monday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–An SUV had backed up and hit the front left corner of the building that houses Lincoln Orthopedic and Physical Therapy office north of 27th and Superior late Monday morning that left behind serious damage.

LFR Captain Shane Cuttlers told KFOR News at the scene it was initially called in as a rescue alarm, but soon downgraded the alarm response. He says one person in the vehicle had some injuries and was treated at the scene. No one inside the building was hurt.

Cuttlers says the building was evacuated and an inspector determined that the stability of the building is still in tact. What led to the crash remains under investigation.