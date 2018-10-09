A medical emergency led to an SUV crashing into a home in Lincoln’s Belmont area on Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson Nancy Crist said the driver of the SUV suffered a medical emergency while driving around 3:30 p.m. near 11th and Garber Avenue.

The SUV went off the street and smashed into a home. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but no one inside the home was hurt, according to Crist.

However, the homeowners were displaced due to structural damage to the home.

The post SUV Hits House In Northwest Lincoln appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.