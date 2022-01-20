      Weather Alert

SUV, Gun Stolen From Northeast Lincoln Apartment Building Parking Lot

Jan 20, 2022 @ 1:17pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 20)–A red 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from outside an apartment building in the 8600 block of Lexington, when a 24-year-old man went out to warm it up around 8:15 Wednesday night.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says the victim left the vehicle unlocked and running and when he came back out, the SUV was gone.  Inside the SUV was a 9mm pistol the victim had been storing. Sgt. Vigil says no arrests have been made or citations have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

