SUV, Gun Stolen From Northeast Lincoln Apartment Building Parking Lot
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 20)–A red 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from outside an apartment building in the 8600 block of Lexington, when a 24-year-old man went out to warm it up around 8:15 Wednesday night.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says the victim left the vehicle unlocked and running and when he came back out, the SUV was gone. Inside the SUV was a 9mm pistol the victim had been storing. Sgt. Vigil says no arrests have been made or citations have been issued.
The investigation is ongoing.