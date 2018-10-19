Suspicious Salads and Corn Being Recalled

Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Walmart are issuing a recall on a few salads and wraps with corn in them.  The companies say the products may be at risk for salmonella and listeria contamination.  “Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad With Chili Seasoned Chicken” and “Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” have both been recalled.  Walmart recalled their Marketside’s “Fiesta Salad with Steak.”  There haven’t been any reported cases of contamination but listeria can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop.

The post Suspicious Salads and Corn Being Recalled appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

BREAKING: LPD Investigating Homicide After Body Found On City Street School Cook Who Added Kangaroo Meat to Chili Loses Job Antelope Creek Removed From Impaired Waters List BREAKING: Body Found In Northwest Lincoln Street Crews Battle Large Fire In SW Lancaster County HyVee Recalls Meat and Pototo Products