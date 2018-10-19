Suspicious Salads and Corn Being Recalled

Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Walmart are issuing a recall on a few salads and wraps with corn in them. The companies say the products may be at risk for salmonella and listeria contamination. “Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad With Chili Seasoned Chicken” and “Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” have both been recalled. Walmart recalled their Marketside’s “Fiesta Salad with Steak.” There haven’t been any reported cases of contamination but listeria can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop.

