Suspicious Death Reported At Home Just Outside of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A suspicious death is under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies were called to a home just outside of Lincoln’s city limits on Monday morning.
KFOR News talked to Sheriff Terry Wagner briefly about what happened at the home in the 1600 block of SW 40th Street and he indicated that there are few details to release at this time, since they are early in the investigation. Wagner did confirm they were called to the home at 8:09am, but as to whom was involved remained under investigation and more details would be sent in a news release later.
What prompted KFOR News to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office was based on a tip into the KFOR Newsroom around 10:30am Monday regarding a suspicious death at the home located a couple of blocks south of SW 40th and West “A” Street.
