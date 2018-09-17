Suspects Wanted In String Of Auto-Related Thefts, Larcenies

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, after a series of car related thefts on Sunday they believe are connected.

Two out of the four incidents happened on Sunday north of Waverly.  About $600 worth of tools were stolen from the back of a pickup truck at 162nd and Davey Road.  About three miles west of there, an abandoned stolen pickup truck from a Wahoo repair shop was found with the tires and rims missing.

Late Sunday morning, a 2013 white Ford F-150 pickup with Nebraska plate number VXC9999 was stolen from a home near 98th and Adams.  Surveillance video from the house shows a maroon sedan following the truck.

Then at noon Sunday, keys were stolen from an unlocked truck at a home just north of 98th and Holdrege.

So far, there are no suspects, but you have any information on these thefts, call LSO at 402-441-6500.

The post Suspects Wanted In String Of Auto-Related Thefts, Larcenies appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Anti Term Limits Group Forms GOP Issues Krist Alcohol Charges Wedding Dress, Credit Cards Among Missing Items In Car Theft Kickoff Time Set For Nebraska-Purdue Football Game SASSE: Drain The Swamp…For Real More West Nile Virus Cases Reported in NE