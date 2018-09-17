Suspects Wanted In String Of Auto-Related Thefts, Larcenies

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, after a series of car related thefts on Sunday they believe are connected.

Two out of the four incidents happened on Sunday north of Waverly. About $600 worth of tools were stolen from the back of a pickup truck at 162nd and Davey Road. About three miles west of there, an abandoned stolen pickup truck from a Wahoo repair shop was found with the tires and rims missing.

Late Sunday morning, a 2013 white Ford F-150 pickup with Nebraska plate number VXC9999 was stolen from a home near 98th and Adams. Surveillance video from the house shows a maroon sedan following the truck.

Then at noon Sunday, keys were stolen from an unlocked truck at a home just north of 98th and Holdrege.

So far, there are no suspects, but you have any information on these thefts, call LSO at 402-441-6500.

