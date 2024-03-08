Suspects Linked to Lincoln Swatting Call Reported Arrested by U.S. Secret Service

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Mar. 8)–There apparently has been a major development in the swatting case that goes back to Christmas Day at the home of former Lincoln State Senator Adam Morfeld.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, is reporting that Morfeld stated he learned from a Lincoln Police investigator that the U.S. Secret Service arrested the two people suspected of doing it. Morfeld said the investigator told him the suspects were foreign nationals.

The Secret Service said it could not confirm the arrest nor the presence of an investigation.