Suspects in Grand Island Theft Captured in northwest Omaha

OMAHA–(KFOR July 12)–About $10,000 in electronics stolen from the Best Buy store in Grand Island on Tuesday afternoon have been recovered after four men were arrested in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a stolen SUV was seen heading east on Highway 92 in Saunders County, where a Wahoo Police officer tried to stop it but the SUV hit the cruiser and took off. An Omaha Police helicopter later tracked it to the area of 168th and West Maple Road in Omaha and helped officers on the ground track the suspects down.

All four men, Shakur Houston, 22, Johnathon Thorne, 21, Huthaifa Mesfin, 20, and Johnathan Semans, 28, are from Omaha and were put in jail on several charges. Three of the suspects were located and taken into custody within ten minutes. The fourth suspect was located and taken into custody approximately two hours later.

The four suspects were arrested for flight to avoid arrest and theft by receiving stolen property – $5,000 or more. Mesfin and Semans were also cited for possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

All four men are facing pending charges in Hall and Saunders counties.